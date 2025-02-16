World

Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border

One of the teeth was identified as belongings to a Zarafasaura oceanis

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border
Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border

French customs officers discovered nine dinosaur teeth during a routine inspection near the Italian border.

Officials stated that the teeth were found in a Spanish lorry on the A8 motorway on January 28.

As per BBC, customs officers found the suspected fossils in two parcels and sent them to a prehistory museum in Menton for examination.

On Friday, experts confirmed that the teeth came from a reptile that lived in Morocco during the Late Cretaceous period (72 to 66 million years ago).

Customs officers regularly stop trucks on the A8 motorway between Spain and Italy for inspections.

Customs agents randomly open parcels, as they sometimes contain illegal drugs.

One of the teeth was identified as belongings to a Zarafasaura oceanis, a 3-meter-long (10 feet) marine reptile.

Three other teeth were from a Mosasaurus, a large aquatic reptile that could grow up to 12 meters long.

While, five of the teeth are believed to be from Dyrosaurus phosphaticus, an ancient relative of crocodile.

As per the reports, the lorry driver told officials he was delivering the parcels to people in Genoa and Milan.

While, collecting fossils is legal, exporting them often requires a license and officials are now working to identify the recipients.

Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border

Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer

Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split

Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch

ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
UK player 'unexpectedly' wins £65M EuroMillions jackpot on Valentine’s Day
UK player 'unexpectedly' wins £65M EuroMillions jackpot on Valentine’s Day
Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole
Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole
Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork
Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork
Trump officials nuclear blunder: Staff dismissal raises concerns
Trump officials nuclear blunder: Staff dismissal raises concerns
White House under fire for Valentine's Day poem aimed at illegal immigrants
White House under fire for Valentine's Day poem aimed at illegal immigrants
Ashley St. Clair claims about 13th child spark Elon Musk reaction
Ashley St. Clair claims about 13th child spark Elon Musk reaction
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction