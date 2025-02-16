Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border

French customs officers discovered nine dinosaur teeth during a routine inspection near the Italian border.
Officials stated that the teeth were found in a Spanish lorry on the A8 motorway on January 28.
As per BBC, customs officers found the suspected fossils in two parcels and sent them to a prehistory museum in Menton for examination.
On Friday, experts confirmed that the teeth came from a reptile that lived in Morocco during the Late Cretaceous period (72 to 66 million years ago).
Customs officers regularly stop trucks on the A8 motorway between Spain and Italy for inspections.
Customs agents randomly open parcels, as they sometimes contain illegal drugs.
One of the teeth was identified as belongings to a Zarafasaura oceanis, a 3-meter-long (10 feet) marine reptile.
Three other teeth were from a Mosasaurus, a large aquatic reptile that could grow up to 12 meters long.
While, five of the teeth are believed to be from Dyrosaurus phosphaticus, an ancient relative of crocodile.
As per the reports, the lorry driver told officials he was delivering the parcels to people in Genoa and Milan.
While, collecting fossils is legal, exporting them often requires a license and officials are now working to identify the recipients.