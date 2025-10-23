Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcomed by Pope Leo at Apostolic Palace

Queen Camilla and King Charles have arrived at Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome as they arrive at Apostolic Palace


King Charles and Queen Camilla received a ceremonial welcome by Pope Leo XIV before kicking off their visit to the Holy See.

As per the video obtained by various outlets, the King and Queen could been seen arriving at Apostolic Palace to meet the pope for the first time since he took over the office, following Pope Francis' death.

On the second day of their two-day state visit, the monarch will also join the Pope in a public prayer service, marking the first such event since the Reformation at the Sistine Chapel.

Charles will participate in the historic ceremony of Papal Jubilee celebrations - which is held once every 25 years as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England alongside Pope Leo.

To note, King Charles would be the first reigning British monarch after Henry VIII to publicly pray with a pope.

