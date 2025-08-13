Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s LA mansion almost ‘destroyed’ by Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz opens up about ruining close pal Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles mansion during wildfires


Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles mansion was once almost “destroyed” by a close pal Zoë Kravitz.

The Batman actress opened up about staying at the Grammy winner’s place with her mom Lisa Bonet during the LA wildfires earlier this year.

During her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë shared, “We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks and Taylor has this beautiful house—it’s from the ’30s, something you want to preserve and take care of.”

Unfortunately, when the Blink Twice star placed her pet snake on the floor and it swiftly slithered into a narrow gap in the bathroom wall, disappearing from sight.

The mother-daughter duo had no choice but to tear down the wall in order to save their pet snake.

She added, “I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously, I’m gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don’t say anything until it’s fixed.’”

Even though Zoë tried her best to keep things under wraps, Taylor found out about the incident.

The actress recalled, “I remember calling her saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

For those unversed, Taylor and Zoë’s friendship goes back to at least 2016.

