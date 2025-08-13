Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce shares insights on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for first time

Taylor Swift receives heartfelt remarks from boyfriend Travis Kelce on her successful Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has opened up about attending girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The NFL player also praised the Grammy winner for her dedication to the record-breaking tour.

In the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, which also featured Taylor, Travis got candid about what goes on behind the concerts.

He said, “To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally. I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer. You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer.”

The Kansas City Chief tight end added, “And you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete.”

Travis mentioned that had seen what Taylor goes through, and he had seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it was mind-blowing.

About Taylor Swift Eras tour:

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023, became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassing $2 billion in ticket sales.

It was finally concluded on December 8, 2024.

