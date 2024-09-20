Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'

Taylor Swift has captivated Serena Williams’ eldest daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s heart with her enhancing songs.
The legendary tennis champion’s daughter is not into princesses, instead she prefers the Grammy-winner.
On Thursday, Serena, 42, got candid about how her family loves pop star during a dialogue with INBOUND podcast host Kara Swisher .
The mother of two shared that her daughter is not into fairy-tales like other girls.
“My daughter just turned 7. She’s not into princesses, she’s into Taylor Swift,” Williams noted, adding, “I am, too.”
The retired athlete shares two daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 7, and Adira River Ohanian, 1, with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Meanwhile, Taylor is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce.
The lovebirds recently sparked marriage speculations as they are “very” serious about their relationship.
An insider told Us Weekly about the future plans of the power couple, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always loved the idea of marriage and starting a family.”
Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, went public about their relationship in September 2023.