Entertainment

Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'

Serena Williams reveals daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian's love for Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams daughter: Alexis is into pop star
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'

Taylor Swift has captivated Serena Williams’ eldest daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s heart with her enhancing songs.

The legendary tennis champion’s daughter is not into princesses, instead she prefers the Grammy-winner.

On Thursday, Serena, 42, got candid about how her family loves pop star during a dialogue with INBOUND podcast host Kara Swisher .

The mother of two shared that her daughter is not into fairy-tales like other girls.

“My daughter just turned 7. She’s not into princesses, she’s into Taylor Swift,” Williams noted, adding, “I am, too.”

The retired athlete shares two daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 7, and Adira River Ohanian, 1, with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

The lovebirds recently sparked marriage speculations as they are “very” serious about their relationship.

An insider told Us Weekly about the future plans of the power couple, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always loved the idea of marriage and starting a family.”

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, went public about their relationship in September 2023.

Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'

Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report

Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections

Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections

Entertainment News

Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Lady Gaga’s father makes SHOCKING statement on his 2024 US Election choice
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ to rock 2025 Oscars as France’s official contender
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED