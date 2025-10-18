Royal

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

The Duke and Duchess of York surrender royal titles in shocking agreement with King Charles

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

Meghan Markle has shared her first post after her husband's uncle, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, gave up their senior royal titles. 

The Duchess of Sussex continued to celebrate her big career milestone after the Duke of York announced that he was giving up his Duke of York title in a bombshell statement.

On Friday, October 17, Meghan took to her Instagram Stories to share the exciting update regarding her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which won a 4th Signal Award under the category of Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture.

Re-sharing the post of Lemonade media, Prince Harry's wife included three pink heart emojis over her post.

P.C.: Meghan Markle/Instagram account
P.C.: Meghan Markle/Instagram account 

For the unversed, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member launched her podcast series in March this year, where she invited infamous celebrities for useful advice and insights to grow her businesses.

This special career milestone for Meghan Markle comes shortly after Prince Andrew announced that he would give up his title as the Duke of York due to his ongoing multiple scandals.

After holding a crucial meeting with King Charles III, the disgraced Duke shared his first statement, in which he revealed he had been under increasing pressure over his alleged links with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, due to which he and his former life partner lost their Duke and Duchess of York titles.

However, he remained a prince while the duchess will now be known as Sarah Ferguson or Fergie.

Prince Andrew also "vigorously" denied the accusations against him, even after a harsh discussion.

You Might Like:

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles

King Charles makes feelings clear on Prince Andrew's decision on royal titles
Prince Andrew announced he will no longer use his royal titles and honors

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles

Prince Andrew’s accuser’s family issues statement after he gives up his titles
The family of Virginia Giuffre shared the statement, hailing Prince Andrew's decision as 'victory'

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde
His Majesty joins Brussels schoolchildren for biodiversity walk in Laeken in absence of Queen Mathilde

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up
The Duke of York's fate in Royal Family is at risk as King Charles set to take bold step

Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in shocking first statement amid Virginia controversy

Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in shocking first statement amid Virginia controversy
Prince Andrew drops The Duke of York title in unexpected move after bombshell claims in late accuser Virginia Giuffre memoir

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch
Queen Máxima graces Dutch Design Week opening h in Eindhoven with regal elegance

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family
The Duchess of Sussex attended the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this week

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement
Prince William makes emotional appearance in London for a cause lose to his heart

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel end two-day Korean trip with key statement

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel end two-day Korean trip with key statement
Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria began their two-day Korean trip earlier after Japan visit

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s fresh blow to Royal Family

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s fresh blow to Royal Family
Prince William marks special milestone after Meghan Markle’s takes yet another dig at his family

King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details

King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details
King Charles III and Queen Camilla share exclusive details of their upcoming state visit

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William
The Prince of Wales forced to take devastating step after major announcment