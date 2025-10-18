Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson lose titles

Meghan Markle has shared her first post after her husband's uncle, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, gave up their senior royal titles.
The Duchess of Sussex continued to celebrate her big career milestone after the Duke of York announced that he was giving up his Duke of York title in a bombshell statement.
On Friday, October 17, Meghan took to her Instagram Stories to share the exciting update regarding her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which won a 4th Signal Award under the category of Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture.
Re-sharing the post of Lemonade media, Prince Harry's wife included three pink heart emojis over her post.
For the unversed, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member launched her podcast series in March this year, where she invited infamous celebrities for useful advice and insights to grow her businesses.
This special career milestone for Meghan Markle comes shortly after Prince Andrew announced that he would give up his title as the Duke of York due to his ongoing multiple scandals.
After holding a crucial meeting with King Charles III, the disgraced Duke shared his first statement, in which he revealed he had been under increasing pressure over his alleged links with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, due to which he and his former life partner lost their Duke and Duchess of York titles.
However, he remained a prince while the duchess will now be known as Sarah Ferguson or Fergie.
Prince Andrew also "vigorously" denied the accusations against him, even after a harsh discussion.