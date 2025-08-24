Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shines in first-ever makeup ad

'The Kardashians' star dropped the cute ad featuring her seven-year-old daughter Stormi


Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is already following in her famous mom’s footsteps and stealing the show while doing it.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account to share a short video featuring her seven-year-old daughter insisting on getting her hands on one of the lip products from her mommy's brand.

The mother-daughter duo seemed to have filmed the cute video in an Ulta Beauty store to promote the new Kylie Cosmetics products now available there.

In a shared video, she filmed herself and Stormi lip syncing to audio apparently taken from a Barbie video, with Kylie acting out the Ken role.

“Don't cry, Barbie. If you stop crying I'll get you whatever you want,” Kylie remarked, turning the lens on herself as Stormi put on a show of theatrical crying.

“OK, thanks. Get me a Mercedes,” Stormi replied as Barbie, while grabbing a box of Kylie's Glossy Lip Kit and suddenly breaking out into a smile.

For the video, Kylie shot the video in a casual white cropped tank top and hip-hugging dark-blue jeans that showcased her stellar figure and taut midriff.

She let her hair flaunt down her shoulders in thick waves, and she had a struggling pink suede Birkin bag hanging from her arm.

On a video, Kris Jenner gushed in the comments, writing, “Hahahah.”

