Prince Harry reminds royals he is still ‘one of them’ with secret letter

The Duke of Sussex's secret move comes amid his peace talks with estranged father King Charles


Prince Harry is still a prince despite the rift and he is reminding this to royal family!

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting that the Duke of Sussex has paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, with a personal and discreet letter.

According to the report, the father-of-two asked a friend to secretly leave the letter and a wreath of red poppies at the Burma Star Memorial in National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Now, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed that Harry’s move has reminded the royal family and the public that he’s still a prince.

"I think this shows that Harry has definitely not completely turned his back on his royal life and that he will always regard himself as a member of the wider military family. He hasn’t turned into a Californian surfer dude after all: he remains a prince and a former soldier,” she told The Mirror.

Bond further added, "It was a graphic illustration that, although Harry has left official royal duties behind, he will always be part of the royal family."

Prince Harry’s secret move comes amid his peace talks with estranged father King Charles as a meeting between senior aides to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch quietly took place at a private members' club in London in July.

