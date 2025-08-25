King Charles opens Balmoral doors to special non-royal guest

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended Balmoral invite to a special non-royal guest amid their summer break.
As per The Sun, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK were joined by Peter Phillips’ fiancée Harriet Sperling at their Balmoral residence.
The future royal bride is tipped to undergo the "Balmoral Test" after being invited to the Scottish Highlands for the first time.
A source told the media outlet, "Everyone knows Peter is smitten and his family have accepted Harriett into the set up so she will likely pass the infamous Balmoral Test with flying colours."
The NHS nurse is not the first person to undergo the "Balmoral Test", Kate Middleton and Princess Diana also had to face it.
Earlier this month, Princess Anne's son Peter revealed that he got engaged to girlfriend Harriet.
A statement released on behalf of the couple said: "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.”
It continued, "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."
Notably, Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly. The former couple, who got divorced in 2021, share two children together.