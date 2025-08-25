Crown Prince Hussein joins ‘brother’ Mohammed bin Salman at Esports WC Finale

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is gracing the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup with his “brother” Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, August 24, the 31-year-old royal shared glimpses into his appearance at the sporty event, held in Riyadh.
In the first image, the duo could be seen walking with Crown Prince Hussein wearing a dark suit over a white shirt.
Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was dressed in traditional white thobe and a red and white checkered ghutra.
The second photo showed the royals standing alongside the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and other dignitaries.
“With my brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup,” he captioned his post.
During the ceremony, Mohammed bin Salman presented the trophy to Team Falcons, who were crowned the Esports World Cup Champions.
The ceremony saw a series of live performances and the participation of a number of top sports stars from around the world, led by Al-Nassr legend.
Throughout the championship, held from July 3 to August 25, over 750 million viewers worldwide tuned in via digital platforms, recording a total viewing time of more than 350 million hours.
The World Esports Cup, which was launched by Mohammed bin Salman in 2023, is the largest event in the field of Esports.