Royal

Sarah Ferguson opens up about cancer, mental health struggles in new interview

The Duchess of York also talked about things ‘close to her heart’ at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out about the ‘importance of recognizing and supporting mental health.”

On Friday, February 28, the Duchess of York turned to Instagram and shared a clip from her interview at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course.

During the interview, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie opened up about her own cancer and mental health battles.

She went on to reveal the impact of these battles, sharing that her understanding of the “importance of recognising and supporting mental health” grew after facing these struggles.

“I had the pleasure of speaking at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course alongside Professor Ramzi Khamis and Dr. Ghada Mikhail, which provided a valuable opportunity to share my journey and the causes that are close to my heart,” Sarah penned in the caption.

She continued, “We also spoke about my experience with cancer, how it’s shaped my understanding of the importance of recognising and supporting mental health, and how becoming a grandmother again has helped serve as a constant reminder of the importance of striving to make a positive difference.”

During the interview, which the Duchess called as “honest conversations”, Sarah Ferguson also spoke about her trust and its commitments to provide education for children in war-torn and forgotten countries.

She also opened up about the trust’s NHC Covid response programme, which served in over 80+ locations to provide care, necessities, and support to the frontline workers, hospitals, care communities, and hospices.

