Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently set the internet on fire as they took their relationship to the next level with a surprise engagement!

But how they broke the bombshell news to their respective families will leave fans swooning.

Shortly after the couple, who began dating in September 2023, announced their engagement on social media, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, shared how the two told their family members about the news. 

The father-of-two revealed that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice, where he received a FaceTime call from his youngest son.

"I was at ... an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night," Ed told local Ohio outlet ABC 5 Cleveland. 

He continued, "So at that practice ... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know."

The 74-year-old proud dad further noted that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took his popstar now fiancée out for dinner nearly two weeks before announcing their engagement.

However, Ed Kelce did not reveal further details of their marriage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce disclosed their engagement in a sweet joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in a caption.

