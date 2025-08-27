Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Sabrina Carpenter has shared another sneak peek of her upcoming music video, titled Tears, in anticipation of her new album, Man's Best Friend.  

The Espresso crooner set the countdown for her upcoming seventh studio album, while teasing a glimpse of the new music video. 

Alongside the teaser, Carpenter penned the caption that read, "Tears drops 9 pm PST/12 am EST on Thurs with the release of Man's Best Friend. 2 more sleeps."

In a few seconds of the trailer, the Grammy-nominated artist is seen walking down a corridor with walls that have large red holes painted on them.

The footage features several hands with sharp nails reaching out dramatically toward the singer.

It is pertinent to mention that the young megastar initially announced her new song last Friday, revealing that a highly anticipated video for Tears would be released on August 29.

Now, the Please Please Please hitmaker has confirmed that the video will premiere on Thursday, a day before her highly anticipated album officially launches. 

For those unaware, Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, will be available for streaming on August 29.     

