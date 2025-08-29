Home / Royal

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode

The Duchess of Sussex honoured brave first responders in an emotional Netflix episode of her lifestyle


Meghan Markle has paid an emotional tribute to the victims of Los Angeles wildfires in the latest episode of her lifestyle show.

The second season of With Love, Meghan, which was released on Tuesday, August 26, featured a special tribute statement at the end of episode 7.

Her statement read, “This episode, filmed in the heart of Malibu, is dedicated to the first responders and all those affected by the devastating fires that swept through communities across California in early 2025. With love, to all our neighbors.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was born in the Los Angeles. She returned to California along with kids in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties with husband Prince Harry.

Just three days before the premiere of With Love, Meghan first season in March, the As Ever founder postponed the release of the show out of respect for the ongoing fires.

She also volunteered in Pasadena, California with the Duke of Sussex to support victims of the Eaton fire by distributing food with World Central Kitchen.

Moreover, Meghan and her husband opened their $29.6 million Montecito home, located 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area, to friends who needed to evacuate.

