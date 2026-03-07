News
  By Riba Shaikh
'Terrified' Beatrice, Eugenie intervene as mom Sarah Ferguson makes bitter plan

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly rushed to their mom Sarah Ferguson to stop her next vengeful move.

Sarah - who fell from grace last year after her scandalous emails to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein exposed her questionable past just like her ex, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is reportedly planning a scathing tell-all about the Royal Family.

However, her daughters are said to be almost begging their mom not to pen any bombshell book based on her life as Duchess of York, as they are fearful it will only put their own future at stake.

A palace insider told Rob Shuter, "The girls are terrified and have pleaded with Sarah not to do it."

The source also explained that having spent at least a decade as the former Duke of York's wife and his ex-wife  for almost twenty more years, "Sarah knows everything."

"She knows exactly how the family would react if another tell-all came out," they added.

The tipster further highlighted that Beatrice and Eugenie – who have been recently banned from this year’s Royal Ascot “feel like hostages.”

They fear if their mom goes about her idea of spilling Royal Family’s secrets for money they “will pay the price.”

Meanwhile, Sarah’s inner circle is convinced that King Charles former sister-in-law might take the tell-all offer as she is desperate for money to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

"Sarah has very little to lose, except her daughters," the source concluded.



