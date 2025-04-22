The Rock to make major appearance following WrestleMania 41

Dwayne Johnson, well known as The Rock, is confirmed to make a major appearance after the end of WrestleMania season.
The Rock plans to do some business with the former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania 41.
Moreover, he corrupted John Cena into turning heel and cemented an alliance with him at the end of the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one of the panellists of “The Pat McAfee Show,” "Boston" Connor Campbell, announced that The Rock will be the next guest on the show tomorrow at 12:15 EDT.
Connor revealed to had questions for the Final Boss regarding an Austrian, referencing Gunther, who hit Pat McAfee on the RAW after WrestleMania.
Connor took it out on Michael Cole, leading to Pat McAfee interfering to save his colleague. However, in the end, he fell to the wrath of Gunther, who took him out with a sleeper hold.
Connor tweeted, "Tomorrow the Director of the @TKOGrp Board will be on the program at 12:15 EDT. We got some questions about an Austrian A**hole. Also, curious why his security attacked us while our Boss friend @PatMcAfeeShow was being choked out… at never tapped. @TheRock see you tomorrow."
To note, The Rock was heavily speculated to be the major part of the road to WrestleMania 41 and even make an appearance at The Show of Show in the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.