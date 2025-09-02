Taylor Swift engagement ring designer makes emotional request in new message

Taylor Swift's engagement ring designer Kindred Lubeck has broken her silence after singer's heartfelt announcement.
Lubeck turned to her Instagram account on August 29 to share a video responding to swifties reaction over Taylor's engagement ring's diamond and make a heartfelt request.
"My name is Kindred Lubeck, I'm 30 years old, I started making jewelry in the summer of 2019. I was 25," said Lubeck as she kicked off the video.
The jewellery designer also urged her followers to pursue their dreams and follow their passion.
"I believe that if someone says you can't do something, you should prove them 110 percent wrong, I think when one door closes, you should kick the next one down. I think that if you have a dream, you should never, ever quit," she said.
Lubeck concluded her message with a nod to the Midnights hitmaker's 2010 album Speak Now.
"For those of you have been with me since day one, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. And to those of you who are new, I'm enchanted to meet you," she noted before signing off.
This video from Taylor's designer came just three days after Taylor Swift took the internet by storm with the news of her engagement with Travis Kelce.
The 35-year-old offered her fans a glimpse into her ring —single elongated diamond fixed in a yellow gold band via an Instagram post on August 26.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." wrote Taylor in the caption.