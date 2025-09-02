Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new album shatters Spotify record weeks before release

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ album smashes Spotify record ahead of its release


Taylor Swift‘s 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl has already broken a Spotify record ahead of its release.

On Monday, September 1, the streaming giant announced that the most-awaited album has already broken a record.

The announcement read, “On August 31st, 2025, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.”

Her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department held this record previously. This marks Taylor’s latest Spotify-dominating achievement.

In the last couple of years, Taylor has shattered a number of records on the streaming platform, including being crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2024.

The Grammy winner shared the news of her highly anticipated album last month during her first-ever appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.

After announcing The Life Of A Showgirl, she has revealed several details of the album including its track list, which includes one duet with Sabrina Carpenter, its themes and more.

The track list of the upcoming alum includes The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Cancelled! and more.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl is set to release on October 3.

