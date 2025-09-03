Home / Entertainment

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out

Daniel Craig is set to make thrilling return to big screens as Benoit Blanc.

On Tuesday, September 2, Netflix dropped the much-anticipated new poster for its upcoming mystery film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Instagram, fueling the buzz among fans.

The movie, which is the third installment of the 2019’s thrilling Knives Out franchise, will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc.

With Craig sitting in front of a grave-shaped frame and a gothic church behind him, the poster featured him at the center as detective, while the other cast members surrounded him, gazing down into the grave with intrigue and mystery.

“not all secrets can stay buried. WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY arrives december 12,” read the caption.

P.C. Instagram/netflix
P.C. Instagram/netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release date:

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is scheduled to release in theatres on November 26, 2025, and will be released by Netflix on December 12.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery cast:

Joining Daniel Craig in the ensemble cast are Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Cose, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Denzel Washington, Andrew Scott, Kevin Spacey, Kerry Washingtom, Thomas Haden Church, and Josh McCormack.

