Miley Cyrus reunites with mom Tish in first joint interview after feud rumors  

Miley Cyrus has finally reunited with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sisters, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, months after family drama.
The 32-year-old American singer turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 2nd, to express her gratitude after appearing in a fall cover for The Cut.
Sharing heartwarming family clicks from the publication, Miley penned a caption, "The Cut Fall 2025 Issue."
"Such a sweet day with my sisters and mama for The Cut. Grateful for their love, proud of their success, and always cheering for their happiness," she wrote.
The Flowers crooner concluded with a thanking note, "Thank you @TheCut for capturing such a special day, I’ll cherish these photos forever."
According to Page Six, during the interview, Miley made a surprising confession about her mother, Tish, advising her on her worst dating suggestions.
The Grammy-winning artist candidly shared that Tish had encouraged her to stay with a wrong guy, saying, "No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me."
This first-ever joint interview of Miley Cyrus comes nearly a few months after a report suggested that the critically known musician unfollowed her mom, Tish Cyrus, on Instagram.
However, at the time, the two debunked the online speculations about a possible feud between the mother-daughter duo.