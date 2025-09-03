Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in ideal life partner 

Sabrina Carpenter is vigilant in finding a life partner.
In a candid conversation with Interview magazine, the Man’s Best Friend crooner opened up about the qualities she looks for in her type of man.
Months after cutting ties with her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, Carpenter said, "I’m always really drawn to people that are super passionate."
She continued, "Obviously, conversation’s a huge thing for me because I don’t really shut up. But also someone who’s empathetic and good at reading a room and somewhat emotionally mature. I can’t say I’ve always nailed it, but that would be my type."
The Grammy-winning musician, who never publicly spoke about her break-up with the Saltburn actor, has recently admitted that she’s "pretty transparent" in her approach to relationships.
During her CBS interview, the Tears hitmaker bluntly noted that whenever she releases any song or music album, it mainly focuses on her past relationships and her exes.
It is important to note that Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh music album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29, 2025.
Shortly after its global release, the popular American topped the charts with her newly released album.