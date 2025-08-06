Home / Entertainment

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, passed away at the age of 76 last month


Jack Osbourne has finally spoken out on father Ozzy Osbourne’s sad demise after days of silence.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, August 6, the 39-year-old penned an emotional note for the Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and passed away at the age of 76 on July 22 surrounded by his family.

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.,” he began.

Jack continued, “He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.'"

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father," he added.

The youngest child of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne went on to share Hunter S. Thompson’s quote about life and death.

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad,” Jack concluded.

According to his death certificate, Ozzy Osbourne died from an acute myocardial infarction and out of hospital cardiac arrest.

