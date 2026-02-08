Cardi B lands in trouble with her fellow Patriots WAGs ahead of Super Bowl 2026

Cardi B is reportedly not bonding well with her fellow New England Patriots WAGs ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl.
As reported by The Sun, a source has claimed that the rapper "is a lot to deal with" and is allegedly giving her fellow WAGs a "diva-like" attitude.
"The Patriots are not a franchise that likes flashy behaviour," the insider noted, while adding that Cardi B always wants to be in the spotlight, with "no filter and no limits".
The source noted, "That's extremely frustrating for many people."
Furthermore, the report about trouble came after a source revealed that the 2026 Super Bowl is gearing up to be an expensive affair for Cardi B, who is going all in to support her beau, Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed her fourth baby in November 2025.
According to the outlet, Cardi invited 100 friends and family to San Francisco to watch the main event and is paying for 40 guests to be in a private suite at Levi's Stadium, costing approximately $125,000.
She's also reportedly taking care of the ticket costs for the other guests to sit in the stands, which will cost her somewhere between $700,000 and $725,000.
Moreover, the Grammy winner is also said to be booking four private jets to bring guests to San Francisco.
After the game, irrespective of the outcome, the Bodak Yellow rapper will be sponsoring another private party for her boyfriend at a rented location costing around $30,000.