LEGO $1,000 Star Wars Death Star set sparks fan frenzy

LEGO has announced its most expensive set ever, Star Wars Death Star, priced at $1,000, causing excitement among Star Wars fans.
With 9,032 pieces and 38 minifigures, the set sits at the dimension of 28 inches tall and 32 inches wide, making the Death Star the largest starship Lego ever designed.
The set will recreate key movie scenes, including Vader vs. Obi-Wan, the Imperial conference room, the shuttle hangar, and more. The half-globe cross-section makes posing minifigures and reliving movie moments easier than ever.
This is the most expensive Lego Star Wars set, breaking even the UCS Millennium Falcon's previous $800 record.
Moreover, the half-globe design is marketed to 18+ consumers, making it perfect for serious collectors and anyone craving the ultimate Star Wars centrepiece.
The record-breaking Lego set will be available for the company's insiders from October 1 to 3, while public sales will kick off from October 4 on lego.com and at selective retailers.
Notably, the Star Wars fans have another exciting project lineup, as Matt Smith, Aaron Pierre, Mia Goth, and Amy Adams recently joined Ryan Gosling for the upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter.
The movie is in production now and is set to premiere on May 28th, 2027.