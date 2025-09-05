Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM amid property tax scandal

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has stepped down from her position amid a property tax scandal.
Rayner has resigned from her roles as Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister just two days after admitting that she had not paid the full amount of stamp duty on her £800,000 flat in Hove.
As per multiple reports, she has also resigned from her position as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
In a letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Rayner announced that she is resigning from her roles.
"I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as housing secretary and my complex family arrangements," she further noted.
Rayner's resignation comes after the prime minister's ethic adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus said that although she acted honestly, she still violated the ministerial code because she got leal advice when buying property but failed to get the expert tax advice that was recommended.
In a handwritten reply to Rayner, Sir Keir said, "Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you."
Sir Keir praised Rayner, saying that she worked very hard to help the Labour government succeed and played a major role in their efforts to make Britain a fairer place for working families.
The prime minister said that he was “very sad” that her time spent in his government has “ended in this way.”
Rayner has been serving in senior Labour Party positions since 2015 and she was appointed for her government roles in July 2024 after Labour won the general election.