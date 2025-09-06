Great Library, renowned South Korean YouTuber dies at 47

South Korean YouTuber the Great Library (or Daedoseogwan), who also appeared on Netflix show The Influencer, was found dead at his Seoul home at the age of 47.
On Saturday, September 6, the pioneering internet broadcaster, whose real name was Na Dong-hyeon, was discovered by police at around 8:40 a.m. at his Gwangjin District residence, in eastern Seoul, after an acquaintance reported him missing.
The report noted that Dong-hyeon did not show up at a scheduled appointment and could not be reached via phone.
Authorities have shared that no suicide note was found at the scene and there were no signs of foul play. They added that the death did not have any immediate indications of homicide or suicide.
According to YTN's updated report, a police official stated, "It is presumed that Na Dong Hyun died from an underlying illness," adding that an autopsy would confirm the cause of death.
Na Dong-hyeon launched his broadcasting career around 2010, rising to fame as one of South Korea's earliest internet streamers.
Over the years, he built a large following and eventually amassed 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.
In recent years, he primarily uploaded game reaction videos, maintaining an active online presence.
Notably, just two days before his death, Na Dong-hyeon attended the 2026 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.