Sabalenka eyes Wimbledon revenge in US Open final showdown against Anisimova

Aryna Sabalenka has revealed her game plan to exact revenge on Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final.
According to Express, world No. 1 Sabalenka will defend her US Open title against eighth seed Anisimova on Saturday after overcoming American Jessica Pegula.
Sabalenka came out the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victor in Thursday’s semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pegula, who also lost out to Sabalenka in last year’s final.
The Belarusian 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to Anisimova in their Wimbledon semi-final clash earlier this year will certainly be fresh in her memory.
Sabalenka had said on court after beating Pegula, “It was a really tough match. I had to work hard to get this win. She’s such a great player, such a great fighter. Hopefully I can go all the way again. And thank you guys for bringing the best atmosphere.
"I'm super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final. If I'll be able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me. I'll be the happiest person on earth, probably," she added.
For all of her career success, Sabalenka tends to struggle against Anisimova, having lost six of her nine matches against her.