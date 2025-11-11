Sports

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has undergone surgery on a recurring groin problem

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Spain's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers faces a major setback as Lamine Yamal pulls out after undergoing groin surgery.

The Barcelona's rising star had been selected for the matches against Georgia on November 15 and Turkey on November 18.

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said it was "surprised and concerned" and claimed that they were not notified about his procedure which took place on Monday, on the first day of team's training camp.

"I had never experienced a situation like that. I don't think it's very normal," said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, as per BBC Sports.

He added, "You don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You're left surprised."

In recent days, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Yamal's injury which began when Flick expressed his frustration in a press conference, crticizing Spain for letting the young player stay on field for so long during their matches.

Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks, even though he has been dealing with painful groin injury.

Meanwhile, RFEF issued a statement, that read, "The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday 10 November - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area."

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and wellbeing as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad," it added.

De la Fuente has called up Rayo Vallecano's Jorge de Frutos to replace Lamine Yamal.

