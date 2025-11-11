Sports

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive

Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from securing the year-end world No.1 ranking

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Carlos Alcaraz keeps his hope alive at the ATP Finals after a dramatic comeback victory against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, November 11.

The 22-year-old tennis star defeated the American sixth seed Fritz with a score of 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 48 minutes.

With this victory, Alcaraz is now just one win away from securing the year-end world No.1 ranking, which Jannik Sinner recently took after winning the Paris Masters title.

After losing the first set, Alcaraz fought back strongly in the second set.

Fritz, who finished second in the tournament last year lost his serve in the final set and fell behind 4-2.

However, he fought hard and stopped Alcaraz from winning on three match points in the next game, Alcaraz played strongly and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, Alcaraz expressed, "It was pretty tight, I was struggling more than him in the first set. I wasn't serving well, and I think he was pretty comfortable from the baseline, from everywhere," as per Sky News.

"I was really relieved after the win because of everything I went through during the match. I wasn't feeling the ball as well as I was in the first round, but I'm really happy that I found a way to come back," he added.

Alcaraz will reach the semifinals if Alex De Minaur wins his match against Lorenzo Musetti later on Tuesday.

