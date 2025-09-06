Djokovic calls Alcaraz, Sinner 'difficult' after US Open semifinal defeat

Novak Djokovic has lost the US Open semifinal to Carlos Alcaraz, as he refuses to give up his 25th Grand Slam title hope.
On Friday, September 5, the Serbian was beaten in a straight-sets loss 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2, sending Alcaraz to his third Grand Slam final in a row.
The 38-year-old has reached all the semifinals of all four of the Slams but failed to secure a seat at the final, losing twice to World No 2 and once against Jannik Sinner.
When asked about the current top-ranked players after the match, Djokovic noted, "I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, playing on a really high level."
Talking about his match, the tennis legend added, "Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going."
"That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it's the end stages of the Grand Slam," he admitted.
Carlos Alcaraz will once again face defending champion Sinner for the championship on Sunday, who defeated No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
In the final, Sinner will aim to become the first repeat men's champion in New York since Roger Federer won the hard-court tournament five years in a row from 2004 through 2008.