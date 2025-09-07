King Charles, Camilla resume royal duties after Duchess of Kent's death

King Charles and Queen Camilla have resumed royal duties after Buckingham Palace announced death of the Duchess of Kent.
As per Hello!, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK attended the annual Braemar Games, which are held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, on Saturday, September 6.
During their first public appearance after the Royal Family member's death, Charles honoured his late relative by wearing an all-black outfit.
For the sombre outing, Her Majesty opted for a striking blue dress with a tartan undercoat. She completed the look with a green beret that had a feather in the cap.
The royals couple were joined by actress Dame Joanna Lumley and a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Baroness Helena Kennedy.
Meanwhile, Charles wore an all black outfit, the colour of mourning, as he attended the event with his walking stick.
Their appearance comes after Palace announced the Duchess of Kent’s death on Friday.
The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”
For those unversed, the Duchess of Kent's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 16, at Westminster Abbey.