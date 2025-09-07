Nicotine during pregnancy may pose health threat on fetus, experts warn

Experts from West Virginia University warned that using tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, and other substances during gestational period can pose a significant threat on the developing fetus, even when risks seem subtle.
"Many substances, including those seen as harmless like marijuana, can negatively impact fetal development," Dr. Aliana Abascal stated.
Nicotine consumption whether from cigarettes or vaping and any other addictive product may harm individuals.
Ahead of International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day on September 9, 2025.
Abascal underscored CDC data which revealed that nearly 14% of U.S. women report drinking alcohol while pregnant, 8% use illicit substances, and 7% use tobacco — with West Virginia rates around 25%.
Overdose deaths among pregnant women exponentially raised between 2018 and 2021.
Nicotine usage during pregnancy may lead to severe complications, such as fetal death, birth defects, miscarriage, premature birth, and long-term neurobehavioural diseases.
Furthermore, alcohol can permanently damage the central nervous system, while addictive substances, including cocaine and nicotine may raise the risks of miscarriage.
Abascal further highlighted the significance of early medical and behavioral interventions, such as mental health support and pediatric care.