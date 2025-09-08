Rosé thanks Bruno Mars after VMAs win: ‘Thank You for Believing in Me’

Rosé has paid a touching tribute to Bruno Mars for "believing" in her after winning Song of the Year award at VMAs.
BLACKPINK member’s single APT., which was a collaboration with Bruno, was named the song of the year at the 2025 VMAs on Sunday, September 7 at the USB Arena in Elmont.
After coming to the stage to accept the honour, Rosé brought a pre-written note to read her personal speech.
The K-pop singer appreciated Bruno, “I feel like this is a really big moment for myself and a lot of other people. Thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you after, thank you so much for believing in me.”
She continued, “Twelve years later I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist I am today. Every single one of you has put me here. Now I believe there is no imposter in the world when MTV has given me this award at the VMAs.”
Rosé also thanked her team, her label and her fellow BLACKPINK band mates.
While concluding the speech, she noted, “This is a really big moment for 16-year-old me and anyone else who has dreamed of being accepted equally for their hard work. As my therapist tells me to do every day, I’d like to thank myself for not giving up even in the toughest of times.”
Rosé is set to join BLACKPINK next month for their Deadline world tour.