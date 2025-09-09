Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot in low-key style wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be one of the world’s most-watched couples, but their wedding won’t be a Hollywood extravaganza, instead, the pair are said to be planning an intimate and “very private” ceremony away from the spotlight.
According to a PEOPLE cover story, a source revealed that the NFL star and the Lover singer's wedding affair will be much more intimate.
A source revealed that Swift and Travis “want to keep it more private” when they say “I do.”
“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said, adding, “They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy.”
On their engagement, “She's incredibly happy,” the insider mentioned, adding, “It's all just perfect.”
The source also shared that the Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end felt like they were “living a dream.”
Just days earlier, an insider told Daily Mail exclusively that the pair intends to wed at Swift’s $28 million oceanfront estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. the same home where she famously hosted her star-studded Fourth of July parties.
To note, Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating.
They shared sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”