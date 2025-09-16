Will Smith to Kanye West: Stars who faced award shows ban

Celebrities’ attendance at Hollywood events serves as a significant indicator of their presence and influence within the entertainment industry.
These gatherings, which range from film premieres and award shows to charity galas and industry parties.
The events create a unique atmosphere where fans and the media come together to celebrate artistic achievements and cultural trends.
The shocking outbursts on live TV, behind-the-scenes feuds and outrageous stunts, plenty of stars have found themselves on the wrong side of security.
Here's a list of stars who have been banned or disinvited from major award ceremonies or events.
Madonna
The Queen of Pop once revealed she was banned from the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty after sneaking in without an invite.
Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen caused chaos at the 2012 Oscars when he spilled “ashes” on Ryan Seacrest while dressed as his Dictator character, but the incident got him flagged by security.
Will Smith
The 2022 Academy Awards will forever be remembered for that moment. After slapping Chris Rock onstage, Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any Academy events for 10 years, despite winning Best Actor that night.
Kanye West
Kanye’s “Imma let you finish” moment with Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs turned into one of the most shocking live TV interruptions.
He was reportedly escorted out and later faced temporary bans from certain MTV events.
Sean Penn
Sean Penn once faced restrictions from Academy events in the ‘80s after multiple controversial incidents, though he eventually made a comeback and even won two Oscars.
Joan and Melissa Rivers
Joan and Melissa Rivers, famous for their red carpet commentary on the E! network, were reportedly banned from the 2004 Emmys.
This happened because they jumped networks to cover the event for TV Guide, which had competing broadcast rights.