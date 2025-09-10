Twenty One Pilots sue Temu for alleged counterfeit merchandise

Twenty One Pilots have filed a legal complaint against Temu for selling counterfeit merchandise in a new trademark infringement lawsuit filed against the online retailer.
According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the band, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, has marked a series of items on the website as allegedly fake Twenty One Pilots merch, including shirts, mugs, posters, and socks.
Some of the listed items reportedly appear to be exact replicas of items currently up for sale on the band's website.
The complaint claimed that Twenty One Pilots' trademarks "have been damaged and put at risk by Temu's knowing and systematic marketing and sale of counterfeit versions."
Furthermore, the duo's lawyers said that the Chinese e-commerce giant, which is well known for its exceedingly low prices, sold "a myriad of items that are counterfeit or blatant copies of [the bands'] artwork, trademarks, and intellectual property."
As noted by the outlet, Twenty One Pilots' new allegations did not just highlight intellectual property laws, as lawyers claimed that the company has sold toxic lead products, as well as items that are the result of forced labour, and aided the Chinese Communist Party.
News of the suit came shortly before the band's forthcoming album, Breach, set to release on Friday, September 12.