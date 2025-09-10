Selena Gomez stuns in fitted black dress after addressing Ozempic claims

Selena Gomez turned heads in a curve-hugging black dress that radiated old-school glamour, just days after opening up about her struggles with weight fluctuations and brushing off swirling Ozempic rumors.
On Monday, the Only Murder In The Building star served looks when she stepped out for a ritzy night out in New York City.
Gomez, who is currently planning her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, was spotted during her latest outing..
She stunned in a curve-clinging black strapless number, complete with corset accents and a neckline that showed off her décolletage.
Gomez swept her hair back, highlighted her striking features with makeup, and draped a black scarf elegantly around her neck.
Wearing sky-high ankle-strap heels, she stepped out to a crowd of excited admirers and happily stopped for snapshots.
Her latest appearance came when she opened up about her body image issues, her therapy and her various health problems in a new interview.
Gomez’s recent weight loss fueled speculation she’d joined Hollywood’s Ozempic trend.
But she’s clarified her size changes stem from lupus medication and SIBO, a digestive condition often linked to illness or abdominal surgery.
The Calm Down singer shared the twinge she still feels when she hears negative comments about her figure.
“I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?” Gomez shared with Allure.
She added, “I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to.”
Gomez credited DBT with helping her process that her emotions stemmed from the time health issues caused her to put on weight, saying, “'You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky.”
Her romance with Benny has thrived partly because it began after she’d already made progress on her journey of self-growth.