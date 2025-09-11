MTSU assistant dean fired over insensitive comments on Charlie Kirk’s death

An assistant dean at Middle Tennessee State University was fired for making insensitive and inappropriate comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.
Although the university didn’t name the employee, Senator Marsha Blackburn said her name is Laura Sosh-Lightsy.
According to Senator Blackburn, Sosh posted, "Looks like ol’ Charlie spoke his fate into existence. “Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy."
Blackburn called for Sosh Lightsy's firing, saying, "This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at @MTSU."
Sosh had worked at the university for more than 21 years and was made assistant dean for student care and conduct about a year and three months ago, according to the post shared by the senator.
Meanwhile, the university President Sidney A. McPhee said in a statement that the employee's comments were against the university's values and damaged its reputation with students, staff and wider community.
He added that the employee was fired immediately and expressed the university's "deepest sympathies" for the Kirk family.
On Wednesday, September 10, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.
He was then taken for emergency treatment but after being in critical condition for over an hour, he was reported dead by President Donald Trump.