Queen Sofia undertakes key engagement in rare royal appearance

Queen Sofia has broken her cover for a major royal engagement.
The Spanish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account on Thursday, September 11, to post a gallery of images from King Felipe VI’s mother’s latest outing.
During her rare outing, the former Queen visited the Navantia shipyards in Ferrol to give a nod to Spain’s big achievement.
“Queen Sofia admires, at the Navantia shipyards in Ferrol (Galicia), the launch of the Fragate F-111 "Bonifaz", the first unit of a modern series of combat ships for the Navy,” reported the Royals.
They elaborated, “The F110 Program envisages the construction of five frigates, multi-purpose escort ships with large anti-aircraft, anti-surface and anti-submarine capabilities with the ability to operate in combination with other units and perform functions related to maritime security and support to civilian authorities.”
During the visit, Sofia radiated regal charm in a sophisticated light sea green outfit, which she complemented with a special brooch and statement jewelry.
The photos also showed the ex-Queen inaugurating the new unit by cutting a ribbon at the ceremony.
She was also captured delightfully interacting with key members of the Navy, beaming and heartwarmingly meeting them at the shipyards.
Notably, this outing of Queen Sofia comes marks her first in five weeks, with her previous appearance reported on August 5.