Kendall Jenner turns heads in NYC as she flaunts abs in tiny white tee

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat in her latest New York City outing, flaunting toned abs in a tiny white T-shirt, after making a shocking career confession.
As per Daily Mail, the Vogue supermodel was spotted arriving at Bar Pitti restaurant on Thursday, September 11.
During the night out, The Kardashians star showed her sculpted abs in a tiny white T-shirt, which was paired with an adorable red cardigan.
Kendall stepped out wearing her glasses, which she rarely does, and kept her makeup simple and natural.
To finish the chic look, the 29-year-old realy TV star opted for low-rise black trousers and black flip flop sandals.
Her New York City appearance comes after she made an unexpected confession about her successful career in a recent Vogue interview
Kris Jenner’s daughter teased changing her career, “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding. I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life.”
The catwalk queen explained, “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day. I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I’m a planner."
For those unversed, Kendall started modeling at age 14, back in July 2009.