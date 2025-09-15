Top Emmy winners: A list of most awarded TV shows of all time

Some shows didn’t just air – they redefined TV history and immortalized themselves with golden wins.
The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner and will soon crown incredible talents and scripts for their remarkable work and impact with prestigious golden awards.
But before that, let’s take a look at the television shows that have entertained audiences with their compelling writings and performances and have bagged the most Emmy wins.
From the iconic Saturday Night Live to the classic ‘80s sitcom Cheers, here’s a list of most Emmy-awarded TV shows of all time.
Saturday Night Live (84 wins):
The long-running sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live holds the record for most Emmy wins ever with 84 awards in a wide range of categories.
SNL first aired on October 11, 1975 and is currently on 51st season.
Game of Thrones (59 wins):
Game of Thrones, HBO’s fantasy epic, has bagged a total of 59 Primetime Emmy Awards and is known as the most awarded scripted drama in Emmy history.
Aired on April 17, 2011, the show released eight seasons and is famous for its thrilling cinematography, musical score, visual effects and the ensemble cast.
Frasier (37 wins):
Frasier stands third in the most-awarded Emmy shows list with 37 triumphs, with most of the awards clinched for its successful comedy and outstanding acting.
The show consists of 11 seasons that were released from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004.
The Simpsons (37 wins):
In the list of animated TV series, The Simpsons dominates with 37 Emmy wins. The longest-running animated show has swept multiple accolades for Outstanding Animated Program and has also made its place in voice acting, writing, and technical categories.
The Simpsons was first released on December 17, 1989, and has 37 seasons.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (29 wins):
Recognized for being a groundbreaking sitcom, ’70s The Mary Tyler Moore Show has accumulated 29 awards, with most of them given for incredible acting.
The classic sitcom was seen on small screens from September 19, 1970, to March 19, 1977.
Cheers (28 wins):
Fans’ beloved Cheers has earned a total of 28 Emmy awards, which include multiple Outstanding Comedy Series accolades.
The hit sitcom aired for 11 seasons from September 30, 1982, to May 20, 1993, and is known for its ensemble cast and strong performance in acting categories.
Hill Street Blues (26 wins):
Known for being one of the most awarded dramas of its time, Hill Street Blues has been awarded 26 Primetime Emmy awards.
The serial police procedural television series consists of seven seasons that were released from January 15, 1981, to May 12, 1987.