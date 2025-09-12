Taylor Swift to testify in Blake Lively’s bitter legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift is set to be drawn into a courtroom drama, as she prepares to give evidence in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
As per Dailymail, the Lover crooner will soon be dragged into the courtroom as she will provide strong evidence in a legal battle between the It Ends With Us costars.
The newly filed court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Swift has been asked to take part in a deposition after the release of her new album next month.
A judge ruled months ago that Baldoni may use text conversations between Swift and Lively as evidence linked to It Ends With Us.
Her deposition is expected the week beginning October 20, but only if Justin’s attorneys convince the court to grant more time.
Notably, Swift, godmother to one of Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ kids, has been unwillingly pulled into Lively’s legal feud with Baldoni.
The sources said the Blank Space singer, who recently announced her engagement with Travis Kelce, has been ignoring Lively’s repeated attempts to get in touch.
To note, Blake Lively has filed the lawsuit against the Virgin River star over allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment, however he has furiously denied those allegations.
Meanwhile, his attempt to countersue on grounds of civil extortion and defamation was rejected.