Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Jennifer Lopez is second to none when it comes to exuding grace!
Earlier this week, the Birthday crooner made a show-stopping appearance on the hit late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she promoted her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman.
On the show, J.Lo exuded ethereal grace in a glittery, sequined, champagne-colored floor-length gown, featuring flowing sleeves and delicate lace detailing around the neckline.
The Unstoppable star completed her look with minimal jewelry, natural makeup, and softly styled hair, radiating timeless elegance and effortless sophistication.
On her official Instagram account, the gorgeous actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes and onscreen glimpses from the set and show with her 247 million fans on Wednesday, October 8.
“Casually spinning a lil web with Jimmy…” she captioned.
During the show, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her shocking wardrobe malfunction on the Up All Night tour, Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, and also living her dream starring in the musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman.
“Believe it or not, I’ve never done [a musical] for whatever reason, it just didn’t come my way in that way, and, you know, it’s that thing where things happen when they’re supposed to happen, when you’re ready for them, when it’s the time, when it’s that thing,” she told the host.
The actress continued, “These things don’t come around all the time. Last time I did something like this, it was Selena. Where you read the script, and go, ‘This is a big responsibility. This is something that it’s not gonna happen in your career 25 times.”
Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman is slated to release on October 10, 2025.