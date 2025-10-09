Home / Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look

The Wonka star stepped out for a date night with his lady love, 'The Kardashians' star at Yankees game

  By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance at the Yankees game, marking one of their first public outings since the actor debuted his freshly shaved head a day earlier.

On Wednesday, the Wonka star stepped out for a date night at Yankee Stadium to watch the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Blue Jays won, 5-2, and will move on to play in the AL Championship Series.

For the outing, Chalamet opted for an oversized Yankees bomber in team colors, unveiling his new buzz cut when he lifted off his matching cap.

A Complete Unknown star was seen fully immersed in the moment, cheering loudly as he watched the game from the stands.

Jenner served looks in a similar bomber jacket emblazoned with "Marty Supreme," a nod to Chalamet's upcoming movie of the same name.

Chalamet wore the same jacket in a promotional video for the upcoming film that he shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 7.

In a promotional clip, the Dune star revealed that he shaved off his famous curly locks.

Notably, it was the first time Chalamet officially showed off his buzzed look.

In recent outings, Chalamet had kept his head covered, hinting at the transformation with fewer curls visible.

To note, Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25.

