Taylor Swift to dethrone Madonna as she prepares 12th studio release

Taylor Swift is set to break a major music milestone held by Madonna ahead of her twelfth studio album release next month.
As per Dailymail, the Look What You Made Me Do singer, who recently announced her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, will shatter the Hung Up songstress record as Swift is on track to become the biggest selling female artist ever.
Swift is only a step behind Madonna who currently owns the prestigious title.
The 67-year-old has sold an incredible 252million records across her decades long career, while Swift sold 248 million records since her debut single Tim McGraw, which was released in 2006.
Notably, the Blank Space singer's next studio album The Life of a Showgirl will be officially released on October 3, 2025.
According to Spotify, the album’s pre-saves are higher than any in the platform’s history.
At the start of 2025, Swift surpassed Madonna's milestone for the most UK number one albums with the live release of Lover, her 13th chart-topper.
Madonna’s 15th studio album — her first since Madame X in 2019 — was pushed back following her 2024 hospitalization.
On the other hand, it is revealed that Taylor Swift used intense security to guard her new album while secretly recording during her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.