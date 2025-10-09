Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber has a sarcastic response to his mum’s special prayers.
After the Swag hitmaker seemingly asked fans for prayers by wearing a shirt reading “PRAY FOR ME,” his mother, Pattie Mallette, took to Instagram to pen a special message, sending heartfelt prayers and blessings his way.
“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin,” wrote the Canadian author before praying to God to “surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."
She added, “Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”
Weeks later, the Sorry hitmaker has responded to the post with a sarcastic jab at his mum.
In the comments section, Justin Bieber quipped, “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.”
Notably, Pattie Mallette’s post, shared on September 22, sparked concern among the Baby singer’s fans, who flooded the comments with love and prayers for him, as his health has been a concern for quite some time.