Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette recently shared a special post cheering on the singer and praying for him

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’
Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber has a sarcastic response to his mum’s special prayers.

After the Swag hitmaker seemingly asked fans for prayers by wearing a shirt reading “PRAY FOR ME,” his mother, Pattie Mallette, took to Instagram to pen a special message, sending heartfelt prayers and blessings his way.

“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin,” wrote the Canadian author before praying to God to “surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."

She added, “Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”

P.C. Instagram/pattiemallette
P.C. Instagram/pattiemallette

Weeks later, the Sorry hitmaker has responded to the post with a sarcastic jab at his mum.

In the comments section, Justin Bieber quipped, “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.”

Notably, Pattie Mallette’s post, shared on September 22, sparked concern among the Baby singer’s fans, who flooded the comments with love and prayers for him, as his health has been a concern for quite some time.

You Might Like:

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was pulled by ABC after host's controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk's death

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch
The Spice Girl alum took a moment to give a touching nod to her estranged eldest son Brooklyn Beckham

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look
The 'Wonka' star stepped out for a date night with his lady love, 'The Kardashians' star at Yankees game

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show
J.Lo promotes her upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here's everything to know about the inspiration behind each track of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers

Dolly Parton finally addresses her health rumours after sister’s call for prayers
The 'Jolene' singer breaks silence on an AI photo circulating that showed her on 'death bed' with Reba McEntire

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter steps into country music world with ‘magical’ Opry debut
The ‘Manchild’ singer celebrates her massive career milestone with thrilling debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87

Ron Dean, star of ‘Risky Business,' ‘The Breakfast Club,’ breathes his last at 87
'The Fugitive' star's partner Maggie Neff confirmed the heart-wrenching news on Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain
The 'White Lotus' star wrote new children’s book 'Luna' and the 'Witch Throw a Halloween Party', inspired by her grandmother, Margie

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Streamers can enjoy all episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on Disney+

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring
The 'Good Time' crooner began his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series
'Harry Potter' reboot series will premiere on HBO next year