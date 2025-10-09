Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch

The Spice Girl alum took a moment to give a touching nod to her estranged eldest son Brooklyn Beckham

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Victoria Beckham gave her eldest son, Brooklyn, a heartfelt shoutout while celebrating the launch of her new Netflix documentary.

While speaking to the crowd at the world premiere of her Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Wednesday, October 8, the 51-year-old former Spice Girl and fashion designer took a moment to give a touching mention to her estranged eldest son.

“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper — and David — oh my God, he’s not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!” she joked.

"You know, it's it's taken me this process to really be proud of what I've achieved and to realize finally that I am enough," Victoria continued.

Victoria went on to express her gratitude to husband David Beckham “for persuading me — and essentially leaving me no choice.”

She added that creating the docuseries had been “an emotional journey,” one she likened to “a year of intense therapy.”

Notably, the event was attended by the couple’s three kids, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have been noticeably absent from family gatherings due to the ongoing estrangement.

They did not his father’s 50th birthday celebration in May, despite receiving an invite

