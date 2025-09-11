Taylor Swift receives appreciation from Ice Spice for life-changing advice 

Taylor Swift was lauded by a close pal, Ice Spice, for giving life-changing advice.
The duo worked together on the Grammy winner’s Karma remix.
Spice recently revealed a valuable advice she received from Swift during her NYLON cover story.
She, “The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real. Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine.'”
The Barbie World hitmaker also revealed that she talks about her personal life too whenever she hangs out with Swift.
Spice added, “We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment. Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block, no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me. She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me.”
Swift and the 25-year-old rapper have build a close friendship after working together on a single.
The Love Story singer once brought Spice to stage during her New Jersey Eras Tour stop.
They had been seen together at several public events, including the last two Super Bowls, where they cheered on Swift’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.