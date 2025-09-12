Taylor Swift used as publicity bait by Travis Kelce after engagement

Indeed, Taylor Swift’s name alone is enough to draw all the attention.
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, has been gearing up to open his new restaurant 1587 Prime in partnership with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs’ player and friend Patrick Mahomes.
Recently, the duo sparked a frenzy among fans when they took to their business’s official Instagram to drop a video showing them enjoying their food as they unveiled a new cocktail on the menu, named The Alchemy, which appeared to be a sweet nod to Swift.
The loving gesture soon caught fans and media’s attention alike, with many gushing over Kelce’s move.
However, now, Patrick Mahomes has revealed that the move was carefully planned as they “obviously” featured Easter eggs about the Blank Space crooner on the menu.
He admitted that because the drink is named after Swift’s 2024 track from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, it is more likely to be popular and could become a best seller at his and Kelce’s restaurant.
Speaking to radio host Carrington Harrison about The Alchemy cocktail, Mahomes said, “I’m not a big liquor drinker myself but, from everyone else, I’ve heard it’s a really good drink and obviously [we] wanted to have an ode to Taylor and how important she is, not only to us but this city as well.”
“I think people will be super excited to get it and it has the theatrics that I think people will love. I’m sure it is something that will be ordered a ton and be a best seller at 1587,” he added.
Taylor Swift announced getting engaged to Travis Kelce via a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025.