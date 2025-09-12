YouTube Music Now Playing screen gets design update on android and IOS

YouTube Music has brought a significant update on Now Playing on mobile with a dual-pane redesign, new controls, and improved queue navigation.
The major redesign was initially noticed in testing back in November, shifting several elements for a cleaner interface.
The Song/Video switcher has reportedly moved from the top, and the controls have moved higher up on the screen. The old playhead has been superseded with the latest boxy progress bar that gets thicker with the user’s touch.
The major tweak is the addition of a new dual-pane “Up Next”. With this update, users only need to click or drag the section to view forthcoming songs, playlists, and radio queue.
In the Up Next window, users can see nearly four tracks to expand further for a full view and get a vivid user experience.
Other redesign changes include a compact carousel for actions such as thumbs down and thumbs up, lyrics, installation, radio, and more.
Additionally, related songs and lyrics have received a cleaner and sleek look.
It is pertinent to mention that the update is being introduced via a server-side push, so it will be initially accessible to select users.
If you haven’t received the update, you can force stop YouTube Music from App Info or remove it from the multitasking menu to refresh it.